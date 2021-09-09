Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.