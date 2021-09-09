Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $143.39 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,675 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.29% of Floor & Decor worth $143,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $124.86. 6,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

