Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $83.29 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DexCom worth $83,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,941 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,343 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.91. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

