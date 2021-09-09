Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.47% of MongoDB worth $105,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MongoDB by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $77,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $76,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.