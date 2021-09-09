Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,171 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.76% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $97,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 78,634 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 3,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,946. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

