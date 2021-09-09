Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,431 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of FMC worth $98,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. 12,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.