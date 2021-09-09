Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,106 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Five9 worth $76,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,299. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.51 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.