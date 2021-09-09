Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.16. Frontline shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 22,021 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 155,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.