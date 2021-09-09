FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.