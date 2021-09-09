FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 2,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

