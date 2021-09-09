Ft Innovation Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ft Innovation Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Innovation Leaders Etf stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Innovation Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:ILDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.02% of Ft Innovation Leaders Etf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Innovation Leaders Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Innovation Leaders Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.