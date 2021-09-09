FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Up 0.2%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 29,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 154,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

