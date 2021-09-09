FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,813 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $23,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $22,464,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $16,037,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

