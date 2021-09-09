FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 4%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 757,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCI. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,997,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

