Function X One Day Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Function X has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $61.14 million and $2.97 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,479.99 or 1.00065657 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00061272 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008291 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00072323 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007341 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006136 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
