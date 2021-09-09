Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $686,696.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00132895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00192906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.24 or 1.00132766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,394.85 or 0.07258746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00852186 BTC.

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

