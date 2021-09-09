Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 48.4% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Fusion has a market cap of $54.43 million and $8.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,609.46 or 0.99507622 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,582,375 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.