FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

