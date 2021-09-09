FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

PPL stock opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.55. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

