FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Quanex Building Products Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE NX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.