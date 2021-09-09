FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upstart in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $274.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $276.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

