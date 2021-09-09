FY2021 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE NXE opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 41.32 and a quick ratio of 41.05. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.