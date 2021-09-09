FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Roche stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

