Galatasaray Fan Token Trading Down 10.9% This Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00020247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

