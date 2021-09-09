GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $198.80

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.80, but opened at $183.48. GameStop shares last traded at $180.47, with a volume of 47,361 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

