Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.75. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 19,309 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $757.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

