Garlicoin Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,789,009 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

