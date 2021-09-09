GateToken (GT) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. GateToken has a total market cap of $391.96 million and $16.19 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00010993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,295,412 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

