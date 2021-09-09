GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

