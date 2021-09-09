Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $8.09 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $8.09 million and $112,811.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00730842 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

