Gene Source Code Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $245,032.31 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $245,032.31 and $2.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

