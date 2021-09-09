Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Genesco worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $829.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

