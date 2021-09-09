Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $56.84. Genesco shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 445 shares.

Specifically, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $871.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

