Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 6.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.80. 8,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

