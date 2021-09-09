Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

