Genus plc (LON:GNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,600.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,243.77. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

GNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

