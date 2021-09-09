GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $984,980.43 and $220.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00393791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,652.75 or 0.99950550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00071963 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.