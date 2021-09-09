Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 4.2%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 103,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,984,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

