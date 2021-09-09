Gevo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 111,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,634% compared to the average volume of 6,422 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,194,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 3.34. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

