GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $88,183.36 and $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,831.59 or 2.09602565 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,578,232 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

