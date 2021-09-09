GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

TSE:GFL traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,432. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.89.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

