GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $23.68

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $24.26. GH Research shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 316 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,740,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

