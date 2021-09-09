Giant Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $18,946.76 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018407 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 13,472,269 coins and its circulating supply is 13,434,774 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.