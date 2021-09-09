Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.16. 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

