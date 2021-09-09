Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Insider Donna Fielding Sells 3,444 Shares

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GIC remained flat at $$36.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 24,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

