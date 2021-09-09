Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global Payments worth $143,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

NYSE GPN traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

