Global Social Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,796.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $38,796.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003855 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

