Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 18,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 21,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.78% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

