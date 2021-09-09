Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 78,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 433,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.