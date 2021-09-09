Global X China Disruption ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X China Disruption ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

